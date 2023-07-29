NEWS

Transfer News: Cavani officially joins Boca Juniors, Man Utd reach full agreement to sign Hojlund.

Cavani officially joins Boca Juniors.

Fabrizio Romano revealed that Uruguayan striker, Cavani have officially joined Argentine side, Boca Juniors on a short term contract until December 2024. The striker terminated his contract with Valencia and chosed to join Boca Juniors as a free agent.

Man Utd reach full agreement to sign Hojlund.

Fabrizio Romano revealed that Manchester United have reached full agreement to sign Hojlund from Atalanta for a final package above €70m. The Danish striker will sign a 5 year contract until June 2028 plus a further season. The player was very keen on joining Man Utd despite bid from PSG. Both clubs will exchange documents in the next 24/48 hours in order to finalize the deal.

Bayern Munich interested in signing David Raya.

Fabrizio Romano revealed that German Club, Bayern Munich are interested in signing David Raya from Brentford this summer. The Spanish goal keeper could likely leave the club if a right bid comes in.

