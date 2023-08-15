Transfer News: Casadei joins Leicester City, Chelsea still pushing to complete the signing of Olise.

Casadei joins Leicester City.

Fabrizio Romano revealed that Italian midfielder, Casadei have joined championship side, Leicester City from Chelsea on a loan deal. Italian Coach, Enzo Maresca was keen on signing the talented midfielder. He will be back to Chelsea next year June to fight for his place in the team.

Chelsea still pushing to complete the signing of Olise.

Fabrizio Romano revealed that Chelsea are still pushing to complete the signing of Olise from Crystal Palace as they have activated his release clause of 35million pounds. Chelsea are now waiting for final green light to get the deal done soon.

Napoli have improved their bid to sign Gabri Veiga.

Fabrizio Romano revealed that Napoli have improved their bid to sign talented Spanish midfielder, Gabri Veiga from Celta Vigo. Personal terms will not be an issue as both clubs are still negotiating to find a solution by the end of this week before next La Liga match.

