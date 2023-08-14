Transfer News: Caicedo completes medical ahead of £115m move to Chelsea, Neymar set to join Al Hilal

Caicedo completes medical ahead of £115m move to Chelsea

Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo has now completed his medical ahead of his move to Chelsea. As reported by Sky Sports, Caicedo is now close to joining Chelsea for a British record fee of £115million plus add-ons.

Liverpool had a bid of £111million accepted for Caicedo but he elected to join Chelsea instead.

Neymar set to join Al Hilal

Neymar’s move to Saudi Arabian club Al Hilal is set to be completed in the next 48 hours, according to Fabrizio Romano. Sources close to Paris St Germain say the club are set to receive up to £86.3m from Al Hilal for the 31-year-old Brazilian as they rebuild their squad around younger, up-and-coming players.

The deal has been sanctioned by PSG because Spanish coach Luis Enrique was open to letting Neymar leave. Selling Neymar would also shift his 25m euro annual wage off the club’s books, with his existing contract due to run until the summer of 2025.

Everton announce Harrison deal

Everton have announced the signing of forward Jack Harrison on a season-long loan from Leeds United. The 26-year-old passed his medical with the club yesterday before completing the necessary paperwork on the deal on Monday morning.

Harrison will now continue his rehabilitation from a minor hip injury before being available for Sean Dyche’s squad. Harrison becomes Everton’s fourth signing of the summer transfer window following the arrivals of forward Arnaut Danjuma, defender Ashley Young and striker Youssef Chermiti.

Chelsea agreement for La close

Chelsea are pushing to sign Southampton midfielder Romeo La, one source has told Sky Sports . An agreement between clubs is understood to be close and personal terms are not expected to be a problem.

As Sky Sports reported over the weekend, their pursuit of La is independent of the deal for Moises Caicedo.

Liverpool remain interested and held talks with Southampton over the weekend. Again personal terms with Liverpool are not expected to be an issue. This will come down to an agreement between the clubs and the player’s choice.

