Transfer News: Brighton still keen on Chelsea’s Colwill, PSG signs Hernandez

Brighton still keen on Chelsea’s Colwill

Brighton remain interested in signing Chelsea and England U21 centre-back Levi Colwill. Chelsea insist the defender is not for sale and is part of their long-term plans. They flatly rejected a £30m bid from Brighton earlier this summer and want to approach him to discuss a new contract.

Colwill, who played an instrumental part in helping England win the European U21 Championship, is due to have talks with Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino when he resumes training to find out where he fits into his plans and how much playing time he’ll be given next season.

Colwill spent last the last campaign on loan with the south coast club and has praised Roberto De Zerbi’s role helping his improvement as a player.

Colwill’s current deal at Chelsea expires in 2025.

PSG signs Hernandez

Paris Saint-Germain have confirmed the signing of Lucas Hernandez from Bayern Munich. The French defender moves to PSG on a fee rumoured to be worth around £45m. Bayern are due to replace Hernandez with the £42m defensive signing of Napoli’s Min-Jae Kim, who was a target for Manchester United.

Lukaku willing to take pay cut to move back to Inter

Romelu Lukaku is willing to take a pay cut to secure a permanent move to Inter Milan from Chelsea. Lukaku would take a hit of close to £1m a year such is his desire to remain in Italy, where he spent last season on loan at Inter.

Inter are hoping to put together an offer worth £35m. It’s thought they need money from potential sales to fund a move and remain in talks with Manchester United over the transfer of keeper Andre Onana.

Chelsea have not received a satisfactory solution from Inter and talks are ongoing to find an agreement. Lukaku has had interest from Saudi Arabia side Al Hilal and Juventus have held talks with Chelsea over a deal.

On Friday Mauricio Pochettino said he would like to meet Lukaku for talks in London if he is still a Chelsea player by then.

Celtic’s Hazard set for Plymouth medical

Northern Ireland goalkeeper Conor Hazard is due to undergo a medical with Plymouth Argyle on Monday, ahead of his £150,000 move from Celtic. The shot stopper, 25, spent last season on loan at HJK Helsinki.

Plymouth are preparing for their first season back in the Championship after getting promotion from League One last term.

chelseaupdatez (

)