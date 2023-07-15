Transfer News: Bernardo Silva Wants To Focus On A Move To Barca, Liverpool Open To Fabinho Departure
Here are some of the transfer news making the rounds in Europe at the moment…
Bernardo Silva Wants To Focus On A Move To Barca.
Bernardo Silva has decided to temporarily put aside the offers from PSG and Saudi Arabia and focus on a move to Barcelona. It’s his priority ahead of next season. Manchester City offered the midfielder a contract extension but at the moment, Silva is not too keen to extend his stay at the Etihad.
(Source: Mundodeportivo )
Liverpool Open To Fabinho Departure.
Liverpool have given Fabinho permission to complete his £40m move to Al-Ittihad. The Brazilian is a top target for the Saudi Arabian club and now, it seems the move could materialize as soon as next week.
(Source: SkySports )
Henderson’s Move To Al Ettifaq Under Threat.
Jordan Henderson’s £700,000-a-week move to Saudi Arabia is under threat, with Al-Ettifaq struggling to meet Liverpool’s £20m asking price.
(Source: @DominicKing_DM)
What do you think about this? Leave your comments below and follow for more information.
AnnSports (
)