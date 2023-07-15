Transfer News: Bernardo Silva Wants To Focus On A Move To Barca, Liverpool Open To Fabinho Departure

Here are some of the transfer news making the rounds in Europe at the moment…

Bernardo Silva Wants To Focus On A Move To Barca.

Bernardo Silva has decided to temporarily put aside the offers from PSG and Saudi Arabia and focus on a move to Barcelona. It’s his priority ahead of next season. Manchester City offered the midfielder a contract extension but at the moment, Silva is not too keen to extend his stay at the Etihad.

Liverpool Open To Fabinho Departure.

Liverpool have given Fabinho permission to complete his £40m move to Al-Ittihad. The Brazilian is a top target for the Saudi Arabian club and now, it seems the move could materialize as soon as next week.

Henderson’s Move To Al Ettifaq Under Threat.

Jordan Henderson’s £700,000-a-week move to Saudi Arabia is under threat, with Al-Ettifaq struggling to meet Liverpool’s £20m asking price.

