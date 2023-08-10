NEWS

Transfer News: Bayern Submit Official Offer For Kepa, Chelsea’s Bid For Lavia Rejected

Bayern Munich Submit Official Offer For Kepa

Bayern Munich have submitted an official offer to Chelsea of a one-year loan with the option to buy for Kepa Arrizabalaga. (Source: Pletti Goal)

Chelsea’s Bid For La Rejected

Southampton have REJECTED Chelsea’s £48m bid to sign Romeo La.

They are adamant they want £50M+ for the midfielder. (Source: tw/_paul joyce)

Real Madrid Eye David De Gea

After Thibaut Courtois’ ACL injury, Real Madrid are now considering signing David De Gea on a free this season. (Source: tw/R Madridista Real)

Mbappe Wants PSG Stay Until 2024

Kylian Mbappé will not join Real Madrid this summer.

He has decided to stay at PSG no matter what.

Mbappé told Nasser Al-Khelaïfi yesterday of his intentions to stay until 2024.

PSG explained to him that he would be deprived of playing time this season if he stuck to his decision. (Source: Le Parisien PSG)

DONE DEALS

OFFICIAL: Al Ahli have signed midfielder Franck Kessie from Barcelona for €12.5m on a three-year contract. (Source: Al Ahli)

OFFICIAL: Eintracht Frankfurt have signed centre-back Nnamdi Collins from Borussia Dortmund for €1m. (Source: Eintracht Frankfurt)

