Transfer News: Bayern make £70m bid for Kane, Man Utd willing to pay €60m for Ex-Madrid midfielder

Bayern make £70m bid for Kane

According to Florian Plettenberg, Bayern Munich have made their second bid for Tottenham Hotspur striker, Harry Kane. The bid is said to be worth £70m ($90m) which the German champions increased from their original bid of £60m ($77m).

Man Utd willing to pay €60m for Ex-Madrid midfielder

Manchester United are set to make a move for Atletico Madrid and former Real Madrid midfielder Marcos Llorente in the ongoing summer transfer window. According to Spanish outlet Fichajes, The Premier League outfits are willing to spend “large amounts of money” in the region of €60 million to prise the Spanish midfielder but face competition from Liverpool.

Toon register interest in Leicester’s Barnes

Newcastle are interested in signing Harvey Barnes, and have registered their interest in the Leicester winger. However no bid has been made for the 25-year-old, and a potential transfer is in its early stages.

Reports stating an agreement is close are premature. It is understood Barnes is keen on a switch to St James’ Park, and he will be allowed to leave relegated Leicester if Newcastle meet their valuation.

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe is a huge admirer – outlining him as a big danger to his players every time Newcastle have faced Leicester under his charge.

Leonardo: It’s time for Mbappe to leave PSG

Former PSG sporting director Leonardo says the time has come for Kylian Mbappe to leave the club no matter what.

Speaking in an interview with L’Equipe, he said: “PSG existed before Mbappe and it will exist after him.

“Five teams have won the Champions League in six years. None of them had Mbappe, so it’s entirely possible to win it without him.”

As Sky Sports reported earlier this week, the Ligue 1 club believe Mbappe has already agreed to join Real Madrid on a free transfer next summer.

