Transfer News: Bayern improve bid for Kane, Hall likely to leave Chelsea on loan to Crystal Palace.

Bayern improve bid for Kane.

Fabrizio Romano revealed that Bayern have improved their bid for Tottenham striker, Kane as this will be their last. Bayern expects Tottenham to decide on Harry Kane deal within 24 hours. It looks like deadline hours for Harry Kane because after this period Bayern will no longer negotiate for him.

Hall likely to leave Chelsea on loan to Crystal Palace.

Fabrizio Romano revealed that Hall will likely leave Chelsea on loan to Crystal Palace. The deal is now at advanced stages and final details are now being discussed. Chelsea want to extend his contract before loaning him out to Crystal Palace.

Barcelona set to sign new midfielder, Noah Darvich.

Fabrizio Romano revealed that Spanish Club, Barcelona are set to sign Noah Darvich from German Club, Freiburg. A total fee of €5m ( €3m fixed fee plus €2m add-ons) will be paid by Barcelona for the young midfielder.

