Transfer News: Barca still after Joao Felix; Monaco Reach Agreement For Salisu

Barca still after Joao Felix

Barcelona remain interested in Joao Felix, though they may need to complete some sales before getting a deal through. According to Sport ( 90min), a deal before the end of the summer remains on the table. Among those who Barca could sell include Clement Lenglet and Franck Kessie, both of whom are reportedly being eyed by Tottenham.

Monaco Reach Agreement For Salisu.

Monaco and Southampton have reached an agreement for the transfer of Mohammed Salisu. Personal terms already sorted, medical to come early next week.

Karl Darlow: Leeds United sign Newcastle keeper on a three-year deal

Leeds have signed goalkeeper Karl Darlow from Newcastle on a three-year deal until 2026. The 32-year-old arrives at Elland Road for an undisclosed fee after nine years on the books at St James’ Park. The Englishman made more 100 appearances for the club after joining from Nottingham Forest in 2014.

