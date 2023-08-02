Transfer News: Barca Plans Bid For Cancelo With Dembele’s Transfer Budget, Arsenal Eyes New Goalie

Barcelona Plans A Bid For Joao Cancelo With Ousmane Dembele’s Transfer Budget.

It is no longer news that Ousmane Dembele will be putting an end to his career at Barcelona for a potential move to Paris Saint-Germain this summer. As per Fabrizio Romano’s reports, Barcelona will be planning to use part of Ousmane Dembele’s transfer budget to bid for Manchester City’s Joao Cancelo. The Catalans are ready to try one more time to eventually secure the signing of the Portuguese International.

Arsenal Eyes New Goalkeeper From Brentford.

Arsenal are reportedly looking for a serious competitor for Aaron Ramsdale this summer. According to 90 min’s reports, Brentford Goalkeeper David Raya has agreed on personal terms with the Gunners over a possible move to the Emirates this summer. The North Londoners will start negotiations with Brentford over a fee for the Spanish Shot Stopper.

Harry Kane’s Chances Of Joining Bayern Munich Draws Slim.

Harry Kane has been Bayern Munich’s main target in the summer transfer window for quite a long while now. The Bavarians are yet to meet Tottenham’s asking price of 100 million pounds for the English International. According to Evening Standard’s reports, The 30-year-old might stay at Tottenham for another season if Bayern Munich fails to reach an agreement to sign him by the time the Premier League new season campaign begins.

Liverpool Considers Giving Up On Romeu La’s Deal.

Liverpool’s recent offers for Romeu La have been rejected by Southampton who remain firm on their asking price of 50 million pounds for the Belgian International. According to the Independent, The Anfield Giants are considering giving up on Romeo La’s deal to go for other alternatives like Kalvin Philips and Ryan Gravenberch.

