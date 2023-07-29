Transfer News: Barca open to selling Dembele amid PSG interest, Hojlund prefers Man Utd over PSG

Barca open to selling Dembele amid PSG interest

Paris Saint-Germain are eyeing Ousmane Dembele as a potential Kylian Mbappe replacement, with Barcelona open to a move, according to Dario AS. Mbappe’s potential departure has spurred PSG’s search for a replacement, and they have previously been linked to the Barcelona forward. The report has also revealed that Luis Enrique has given the green light to sign the 25-year-old.

Dembele, the former Borussia Dortmund star, has one year remaining on his contract and a £50m release clause expiring in July that increases to £100m after that. However, Barcelona is willing to negotiate a fee below the release clause. Moreover, talks are underway to extend Dembele’s contract with the La Liga giants until 2027.

Hojlund prefers Man Utd over PSG

Rasmus Hojlund wants to join Manchester United over Paris Saint-Germain. United have submitted an offer worth around £50m for the striker, but Atalanta want more than £60m. PSG have made their own bid, which is less than United’s, but L’Equipe report that Hojlund still favours a move to Old Trafford.

Foot Mercato adds that Hojlund is “flattered” by PSG but remains firmly focused on joining United.

Bayern consider De Gea, Raya as Sommer replacement

Bayern Munich are considering free agent David de Gea and Brentford No 1 David Raya, report The Times. The Bundesliga side are looking to sign a new goalkeeper to compete with Manuel Neuer ahead of Yann Sommer’s impending move to Inter Milan.

De Gea has been without a club since his release by Manchester United was confirmed on July 8, while Raya – who has just one year left on his deal – has seemingly been replaced by summer signing Mark Flekken at Brentford.

