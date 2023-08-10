NEWS

Transfer News: Barca & Bayern Munich Interested In Verratti, Pavard Wants Man Utd Move

Joner
Barca & Bayern Munich Interested In Verratti

Barcelona and Bayern are both interested in Marco Verratti, who looks likely to leave PSG this summer.

The midfielder has also received an offer from Saudi Arabia. (Source: L’equipe)

Pavard Wants Man United Move

Benjamin Pavard would love to join Manchester United this summer.

He’s really interested in playing in the Premier League. (Source: Fabrizio Romano)

PSG Sends Letter To Mbappe

PSG have informed Kylian Mbappé that if he doesn’t change his mind and leaves for free in 2024, the club will need to sell players, review the integration policy for academy players trained at the club and very likely initiate a wave of sackings of club staff.

The French club warned Mbappé in a letter of heavy economic consequences, should he leave for nothing. (Source: L’equipe)

Ajax Keen On Chuba Akpom

Ajax want to sign Chuba Akpom from Middlesbrough.

The English striker scored 28 goals last season in the Championship. (Source: Mike Verweij)

DONE DEALS

OFFICIAL: Bournemouth have signed Alex Scott from Bristol City for a fee of around £25 million. (Source: AFC Bournemouth)

OFFICIAL: Eintracht Frankfurt have signed centre-back Nnamdi Collins from Borussia Dortmund for €1m. (Source: Eintracht Frankfurt)

