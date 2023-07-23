Transfer News: Arsenal weighing up bid for Mbappe, Silva to stay at Fulham

Arsenal weighing up bid for Mbappe

Arsenal are considering making an audacious bid to sign Kylian Mbappe from PSG. A report from Football Transfers states that Arsenal are weighing up making a bid for Mbappe, and they would be willing to include winger Gabriel Martinelli in any proposed bid for the French superstar. Mbappe recently confessed that if he ever was to join a Premier League team, it would be Arsenal. It’s likely that Mbappe will join Real Madrid, however, this summer or next.

Silva to stay at Fulham

Marco Silva is set to remain at Fulham after signalling his intent to turn down a big-money offer from Saudi Arabia. The 46-year-old refused to publicly confirm his desire to stay at Fulham on Saturday as he continues to leverage Al Ahli’s interest, but he is widely expected to stay in the Premier League. Silva wants to take Fulham to the next level and the Cottagers are set to sign a host of his transfer targets next week, including Raul Jimenez, Calvin Bassey and Mohammed Salisu.

Man United handed boost in Victor Osimhen chase

Manchester United and Chelsea may have been boosted in their respective pursuits of Victor Osimhen. The club future of the Nigerian striker remains uncertain after he fired Napoli to the Serie A title last term. The Scudetto holders want to keep Osimhen, though have previously admitted that he could be sold for the right price in this window. Italian outlet Corriere dello Sport now claim that there has been no progress between Osimhen and Napoli over an extension to his current contract, which is due to expire in the summer of 2025.

