Transfer News: Arsenal submit £23m bid for Raya, Chelsea rule out making move for Mbappe

Arsenal submit £23m bid for Raya

Arsenal have reportedly submitted their opening bid for Brentford goalkeeper David Raya as Mikel Arteta looks to provide stronger competition for current stopper Aaron Ramsdale. Fabrizio Romano has claimed that an offer of £20m up front with a further £3m in add-ons has been sent to Brentford this evening, £17m shy of the Bees’ previous valuation.

Chelsea rule out making move for Mbappe

Chelsea have reportedly ruled out making a move for Kylian Mbappe, despite being linked with the Paris Saint-Germain superstar.There have been suggestions that PSG are inviting offers from Premier League sides, so that a deal can be done this summer, with Chelsea considered to be a possible suitor. Standard Sport is, however, reporting that the Blues will not be making a move as they believe PSG are trying to drag English sides into a political battle between the French giants and La Liga heavyweights Real.

Thomas Kaminski: Luton Town sign Blackburn Rovers goalkeeper for undisclosed fee

Premier League newcomers Luton Town have signed Blackburn goalkeeper Thomas Kaminski for an undisclosed fee. The Belgian, 30, is the seventh summer signing made by the Hatters after their promotion from the Championship. Kaminski has made 118 appearances for Rovers since joining from Gent in 2020.

