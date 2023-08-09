Transfer News: Arsenal Still Interested In Luiz, Spurs Eye Nigerian Striker Orban As Kane Replacement

Arsenal Return Again For Luiz

According to Football Insider, Arsenal have returned once again for Aston Villa’s midfielder Douglas Luiz but face battle from Tottenham. The Brazill international wants a move to Arsenal.

Spurs Eye Nigerian Striker Orban As Kane Replacement

If Harry Kane does leave Tottenham, the club will pursue a move for Gent’s Nigerian forward Gift Orban, report The Times. Orban had an impressive 2022/23 campaign with Gent, scoring 20 goals in 22 appearances across all competitions.

Julen Lopetegui leaves Wolves

Julen Lopetegui has left Wolves just days before the start of the Premier League season. The Spaniard had been in charge of the Molineux club for nine months and kept the club in the Premier League.

A statement from Wolves read: “The head coach and club acknowledged and accepted their differences of opinion on certain issues and agreed that an amicable end to his contract was the best solution for all parties.”

Sky Sports understands Gary O’Neil is under consideration for the vacancy.

Fashion Sakala leaves Rangers for Al-Fayha

Rangers have announced that winger Fashion Sakala Jnr has joined Al-Fayha for an undisclosed fee.

Gers boss Michael Beale said: “Fashion Sakala was a hugely popular person in our squad and played an important role in the team from the moment I arrived as manager. On the pitch, he scored and assisted a number of goals, whilst off the pitch his infectious personality and natural enthusiasm made him an outstanding teammate.

“He departs the club for a very good opportunity in Saudi Arabia and everyone at Rangers wishes Fashion and his family every success in the future. He leaves Rangers with a lot of friends and a big good luck from all the staff and players. He will always be welcome back at Ibrox in the future.”

