Transfer News: Arsenal not looking to sell Gabriel Magalhães, Bayern ready to sell Man Utd target

Arsenal not looking to sell Gabriel Magalhães

As per transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Arsenal fully expect Gabriel Magalhães to stay at the club and are not looking to sell him despite interest from Saudi Arabia. Reports have indicated that the Brazilian has been subject to interest from Saudi Pro League side Al Ittihad but they’ve yet to submit an official bid for the 25-year-old. Not only that, Real Madrid are reportedly in the running as well.

However, despite that, Romano has reported that Arsenal have no plans to entertain any bids for the defender and have refuted any claims that the 25-year-old can leave. The Italian journalist has also revealed that the Gunners have flat-out refused to indicate a price tag for the Brazilian as they fully expect him to stay.

Bayern ready to sell Man Utd target

Manchester United target Ryan Gravenberch faces an uncertain future as Bayern Munich weigh up selling the midfielder this summer, according to The Athletic.

The Dutch international is reportedly open to a move away from the German champions having never played more than 45 minutes in a single match last season.

It is claimed Bayern boss Thomas Tuchel would sanction a move for the 21-year-old to depart with the German keen to use any proceeds for the signing of a specialist holding midfielder. But a final decision is reportedly yet to be made over Gravenberch’s future, with Bayern leaning towards keeping the former Ajax player.

Brighton interested in Arsenal midfielder Lokonga

Brighton have switched their focus to Arsenal’s Albert Sambi Lokonga in their search to sign a midfielder, Sky Sports understands. The south coast club have been in talks with Lille to sign 19-year-old Carlos Baleba but it’s believed negotiations have become difficult to complete that deal.

Seagulls head coach Roberto De Zerbi is keen to sign a midfielder before the window closes following the departure of Moises Caicedo to Chelsea.

Burnley had been in discussions with Arsenal over a loan with an option to buy for Lokonga. But, as it stands, there are no active talks with the Clarets over the signing of the Belgian.

