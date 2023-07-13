Transfer News: Arsenal In Talks To Sign Bitello, AC Milan Drops Interest In Adama

Arsenal In Talks To Sign Bitello

According to The Evening Standard, Bitello is the topic of discussions between Arsenal and Gremio as the Gunners are keen on the talented player.

According to 90min, the Gunners believe the 23-year-old midfielder has similar potential to Gabriel Martinelli. Bitello is valued at £8.5 million by Gremio.

(Source: The Evening Standard)

AC Milan Drops Interest In Adama

According to Fabrizio Romano, AC Milan have left talks for Spanish star player Adama Traore. The talented winger would not be joining Milan this summer as the Serie A club has a different priority.

Reports from Fabrizio Romano states that AS Roma are informed on the conditions of the deal but there is no formal bid at this stage.

(Source: Fabrizio Romano)

Henderson Accepts Al Ettifaq Proposal

According to Fabrizio Romano, Al Ettifaq proposal has been approved by Jordan Henderson. There is verbal agreement between both parties as the contract has been approved.

Al Ettifaq and Liverpool must now agree on a price before the deal can be finalized.

(Source: Fabrizio Romano)

ThousandWords (

)