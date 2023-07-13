NEWS

Transfer News: Arsenal In Talks To Sign Bitello, AC Milan Drops Interest In Adama

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 32 mins ago
0 347 1 minute read

Arsenal In Talks To Sign Bitello

According to The Evening Standard, Bitello is the topic of discussions between Arsenal and Gremio as the Gunners are keen on the talented player.

According to 90min, the Gunners believe the 23-year-old midfielder has similar potential to Gabriel Martinelli. Bitello is valued at £8.5 million by Gremio.

(Source: The Evening Standard)

AC Milan Drops Interest In Adama

According to Fabrizio Romano, AC Milan have left talks for Spanish star player Adama Traore. The talented winger would not be joining Milan this summer as the Serie A club has a different priority.

Reports from Fabrizio Romano states that AS Roma are informed on the conditions of the deal but there is no formal bid at this stage.

(Source: Fabrizio Romano)

Henderson Accepts Al Ettifaq Proposal

According to Fabrizio Romano, Al Ettifaq proposal has been approved by Jordan Henderson. There is verbal agreement between both parties as the contract has been approved.

Al Ettifaq and Liverpool must now agree on a price before the deal can be finalized.

(Source: Fabrizio Romano)

ThousandWords (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 32 mins ago
0 347 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Today’s Headlines: Tinubu About To Appoint Obi’s Man As Minister –Bwala Alleges; Sanwo-Olu Felicitates Soyinka At 89

7 mins ago

Today’s Headlines: S’East Leaders To Meet Tinubu Over Kanu – Ubah;2023 Election Remains In Contest—LP DG, Osuntokun

17 mins ago

Transfer News: Done deals; Onana close to joining Man Utd; Atalanta reject Man Utd’s Hojlund offer

19 mins ago

Today’s Headlines: The FG Needs To Release Nnamdi Kanu-Nwakeaku, Obi Speaks On sit-at-home Order

31 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button