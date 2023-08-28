Transfer News: Arsenal defender, Holding to leave this summer, Lukaku very close to joining AS Roma.

Arsenal defender, Holding to leave this summer.

Fabrizio Romano revealed that Arsenal defender, Holding is going to leave the club this summer. There are discussions to make it happen. Spanish Clubs are asking for conditions to make the deal happen. Holding will 100% leave Arsenal FC this summer.

Lukaku very close to joining AS Roma.

Fabrizio Romano revealed that Lukaku is very close to joining Italian Club AS Roma. Negotiations are advanced between all parties and on the player’s side. Roma made a proposal of €5m and they are pushing to finalize the Lukaku deal today. Lukaku will 100% leave Chelsea this summer but it will be on loan.

Man City submit new bid for Nunes.

Fabrizio Romano revealed that Manchester City have submitted their new bid for Nunes which is in excess of €60m. Manchester City are confident to complete the deal done. The midfielder have already agreed personal terms with them.

