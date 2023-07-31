Transfer News: Arsenal contemplating move for Kvaratskhelia, Owls sign Bernard after Man Utd exit

Arsenal contemplating move for Kvaratskhelia

Football Transfers reports that Arsenal is contemplating a move for Napoli star Khvicha Kvaratskhelia this summer, with a potential boost coming from their sporting director’s existing relationship. The reigning Serie A champions hired Mauro Meluso earlier this summer and he has a good relationship with Arsenal, after Meluso recommended Jakob Kiwior to the club.

This favorable connection could pave the way for a possible acquisition of the Georgian attacker. However, Football Transfers notes that securing Kvaratskhelia’s services won’t be easy. Napoli is determined to retain their forward, and parting with their star player would require a potentially record-breaking bid from Arsenal.

Owls sign Bernard after Man Utd exit

Sheffield Wednesday have signed defender Di’Shon Bernard following his departure from Manchester United. Bernard spent six years at Old Trafford and made his debut for the Red Devils in a Europa League group-stage defeat against Astana in November 2019.

The 22-year-old Jamaica international had loan spells with Salford, Hull and Portsmouth before becoming a free agent when his contract with United expired. The length of Bernard’s contract was not disclosed by the Owls.

Aberdeen sign Serbian defender Rubezic

Aberdeen have signed Slobodan Rubezic from Serbian side FK Novi Pazar for an undisclosed fee. The defender has signed a three-year deal with the Dons, who have the option to extend the contract by a further 12 months.

Manager Barry Robson said: “Slobodan is a good old-fashioned defender, exactly what we need to bolster our defensive options. He has had to be patient as we worked through the process so I’m delighted to get this one finally over the line.”

Hibs sign Vente

Hibernian have signed Dylan Vente from Roda JC on a permanent transfer, subject to international clearance and work permit approval. The 24-year-old has put pen to paper on a three-year deal for an undisclosed fee, believed to be in the region of £700,000, and becomes the Club’s ninth summer acquisition for the First Team.

Vente is a proven goal scorer – having scored 51 goals in 98 games for Roda JC – as well as contributing 16 assists during his two-and-a-half-year spell with the Dutch second division side.

