Transfer News: Arsenal complete signing of Rice, Man United favourites to sign Amrabat

Arsenal complete signing of Rice

Arsenal has signed former Chelsea midfielder Declan Rice from English Premier League rivals West Ham. The Hammers confirmed that they have reached an agreement for Rice to move to the Emirates for a British record transfer fee. Declan Rice started his football journey in Chelsea academy before moving to West Ham. The Blues wanted him back but he opted for a move to their rivals Arsenal.

Man United favourites to sign Amrabat

Manchester United are reportedly in pole position to land Fiorentina midfielder Sofyan Amrabat as Erik ten Hag looks to continue strengthening his squad. Mason Mount has already joined the Red Devils in a £60million transfer from Chelsea, next the club are looking to tie up a deal for goalkeeper Andre Onana in addition to Amrabat. Italian outlet Corriere dello Sport’s paper edition have claimed that United are in pole position to land Amrabat, with Fiorentina prepared to sell the Morrocan if their £26m asking price is met. The Red Devils are described as favourites to sign the midfielder, as Atletico Madrid have dropped out of the race due to financial concerns.

Fofana To Join Al Nassr.

The transfer of Seko Fofana to Al-Nassr is being finalised.

The Saudi club is experiencing administrative issues, which is currently delaying the deal.

