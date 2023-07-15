Transfer News: Arsenal Complete Signing Of Declan, Man City Considering £90m Bid For Frenkie de Jong

Arsenal complete signing of Rice

Arsenal has signed former Chelsea midfielder Declan Rice from English Premier League rivals West Ham. The Hammers confirmed that they have reached an agreement for Rice to move to the Emirates for a British record transfer fee. Declan Rice started his football journey in Chelsea academy before moving to West Ham. The Blues wanted him back but he opted for a move to their rivals Arsenal.

Manchester City considering sensational £90 million swoop for Frenkie de Jong

According to a report from The Sun, Manchester City are considering making a £90 million offer for Manchester United target and Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong.

After City decided to walk away from the Declan Rice race, Pep Guardiola has insisted on signing a midfielder, given that Ilkay Gundogan left the club to join Barcelona.

Kyle Walker agrees personal terms with Bayern Munich

In a shock development, Kyle Walker has agreed personal terms to join Bayern Munich, according to transfer expert Gianluca Di Marzio.

Arsenal’s Tchouameni approach rejected

Whilst Declan Rice is set to be announced as an Arsenal player ver soon after West Ham confirmed his departure, it appears that they are still looking to strengthen their midfield further.

According to Defensa Central, the Gunners have seen an approach for Real Madrid star Aurelien Tchouameni turned down.

Ajax star quits ‘in protest’ at Timber transfer

Dusan Tadic has left Ajax after asking for his contract to be terminated – just hours after Jurrien Timber’s transfer to Arsenal.

Ajax confirmed Tadic’s departure on Friday night and insist it was the “player’s request” to leave the Dutch giants. Reports earlier on Friday suggested the Serbia international, 34, was refusing to attend training ‘in protest’ of Timber’s move to Arsenal.

Al Ittihad lodge £40m offer for Liverpool’s Fabinho

Liverpool have received a £40m offer from Al Ittihad for Fabinho, who will not be travelling with the club for their training camp in Germany as he ties up his future.

The bid was placed on Friday night and the Brazil international has been given permission to have a medical and go through the formalities of a deal with the Saudi Pro League side.

Ferguson pens new Bologna deal

Bologna midfielder Lewis Ferguson has signed a new deal that will keep him at the Serie A club until June 2027, with an option for a further one-year extension.

