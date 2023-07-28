Transfer News: Arsenal close in on Bitello, Chelsea’s $113m bid for Caicedo rejected

Arsenal close in on Bitello

Arsenal are closing in on a deal for Gremio midfielder Bitello. According to TMW, the Gunners saw a bid £6.8million bid for the 23-year-old rejected but are close to his valuation. Gremio want closer to £8.6m for the midfielder, so the fee is not out of Arsenal’s reach.

Chelsea’s $113m bid for Caicedo rejected

Brighton have turned down another bid from Chelsea for midfielder Moises Caicedo. The offer, said to be arround £80m ($113m), was rejected out of hand by the Seagulls, who want closer to £100m for the Ecuadorian.

Danilo: Rangers sign Brazilian striker from Feyenoord for undisclosed fee

Rangers have signed “exciting” striker Danilo from Dutch champions Feyenoord for an undisclosed fee. The 24-year-old, who has agreed a five-year contract, scored 14 goals in 48 appearances across all competitions as the Rotterdam club won the title for the first time since 2017. Danilo left Ajax to join Feyenoord on a four-year contract last summer.

