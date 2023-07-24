Transfer News: Arsenal and Man City rival Chelsea for Michael Olise, Chelsea plot Mbappe offer

Arsenal and Man City rival Chelsea for Michael Olise

Chelsea are not alone with their interest in Michael Olise, reports claim. It was rumoured in France yesterday that the Blues had tabled an offer for the Crystal Palace winger worth £39m as they seek to bring him back to Stamford Bridge. But according to 90min.com, Arsenal and Manchester City – as well as PSG – have also registered an interest in Olise, who has shone in the Premier League since a bargain £8m switch from Reading last summer. However, it is Chelsea who are said to be most confident of getting a transfer completed at this stage.

Chelsea plot Mbappe offer

Chelsea are preparing to submit a ‘concrete offer’ for the services of PSG forward Kylian Mbappe, according to The Times. The French giants are reportedly expecting to receive bids for Mbappe in the near future as they look to cash in before his contract expires next summer. He has reportedly been valued at around £87m, which is a relatively low price for a player of his calibre but could succeed in luring clubs into a bidding war.

Fiorentina set €30m asking price for Manchester United target Sofyan Amrabat

According to BirminghamLive, Fiorentina have set a €30 million asking price for midfielder Sofyan Amrabat, despite interest from Manchester United and Tottenham. After an outstanding season with the Viola, the 26-year-old has been linked with a move away from Italy, attracting interest from England and Spain.

According to the report, Aston Villa and Manchester United are currently leading the push, with the Red Devils wanting to bolster their ranks. While Amrabat’s current deal with Fiorentina expires in one year, the Serie A club has the option to extend the midfielder’s contract for another year.

