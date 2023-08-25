Transfer News: Andrey Santos to leave Chelsea on loan to Nottingham, Balogun close to joining Monaco

Andrey Santos to leave Chelsea on loan to Nottingham.

Fabrizio Romano revealed that Chelsea midfielder, Andrey Santos will join Nottingham on a loan deal. Chelsea did not insert a buy option clause in the deal as he is still in the future plans. Both clubs have reached full agreement on the deal and Santos would soon undergo Nottingham medical tests. It was the best option for him to leave as he was behind Enzo Fernandez and Caicedo in the perking order.

Balogun close to joining Monaco.

Fabrizio Romano revealed that Balogun is close to joining Monaco from Arsenal. The striker will join the French club for a fee of about €45m. Personal terms have been reached already as final details have been agreed.

Chelsea completes signing of Deivid.

Fabrizio Romano revealed that Chelsea have completed the signing of Deivid from Brazilian Club, Santos for a fixed fee of €16m plus add-ons of €4m. The young striker penned down a 7 year contract with the Blues until June 2030.

Sportsmannie (

)