Transfer News: Andre Set For Manchester United Medical, Omari In Talks To Join Ipswich Town

Andre Set For Manchester United Medical

According to Fabrizio Romano, Andre Onana will land in Birmingham later tonight as he is set to undergo his Manchester United medical tomorrow. The top goalkeeper is close to completing a move to Old Trafford as he is currently a top target for Ten Hag.

Omari In Talks To Join Ipswich Town

According to report from Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea’s talent Omari Hutchinson is in concrete and advanced talks to make a loan transfer to English side Ipswich Town.

Reports from Fabrizio Romano states that conversations will continue this week amid interest from several other clubs.

Mauricio Pochettino Update on Romelu Lukaku, Hudson-Odoi, Hakim Ziyech and Pierre Aubameyang’s Absence

According to Fabrizio Romano, Pochettino dropped an update on the absence of top players like Lukaku and Aubameyang from the preseason sqaud. In a statement from the new Chelsea manager, he said: “When this type of decision is because all agree. Players and club are working hard to try and find best solution”.

