Transfer News: Amrabat keen on joining Man Utd, Arsenal winger, Nicolas Pepe wanted by Besiktas.

Amrabat keen on joining Man Utd.

Fabrizio Romano revealed that Amrabat is keen on joining Manchester United from Italian Club, Fiorentina. The Moroccan midfielder is now waiting for both clubs to decide. Manchester United have not yet sent any opening bid for the player but will send it soon. Amrabat is Erik Ten Hag priority as Fred will 100% leave and Donny Van da Beek may likely depart the club too this summer.

Arsenal winger, Nicolas Pepe wanted by Besiktas.

Fabrizio Romano revealed that Arsenal winger, Nicolas Pepe is wanted by Besiktas as he is no in Arteta’s plan. Negotiations will take place between both clubs in order to strike a deal and finalize the player’s move.

Inter are still push to sign Scamacca from West Ham.

Fabrizio Romano revealed that Italian club, Inter are pushing to sign Scamacca from West Ham. Inter made a proposal of €25m plus add-ons for the striker.

