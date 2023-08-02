NEWS

Transfer News: Amrabat keen on joining Man Utd, Arsenal winger, Nicolas Pepe wanted by Besiktas.

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 1 hour ago
0 338 1 minute read

Amrabat keen on joining Man Utd.

Fabrizio Romano revealed that Amrabat is keen on joining Manchester United from Italian Club, Fiorentina. The Moroccan midfielder is now waiting for both clubs to decide. Manchester United have not yet sent any opening bid for the player but will send it soon. Amrabat is Erik Ten Hag priority as Fred will 100% leave and Donny Van da Beek may likely depart the club too this summer.

Arsenal winger, Nicolas Pepe wanted by Besiktas.

Fabrizio Romano revealed that Arsenal winger, Nicolas Pepe is wanted by Besiktas as he is no in Arteta’s plan. Negotiations will take place between both clubs in order to strike a deal and finalize the player’s move.

Inter are still push to sign Scamacca from West Ham.

Fabrizio Romano revealed that Italian club, Inter are pushing to sign Scamacca from West Ham. Inter made a proposal of €25m plus add-ons for the striker.

Sportsmannie (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 1 hour ago
0 338 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Nigeria Is Passing Through A Leadership Problem – Kenneth Okonkwo

9 mins ago

Full List Of Tinubu’s Second Ministerial Nominees With Their States

18 mins ago

PeterObi celebrates Agboola; says Nigerian youth won’t resort to criminality if leaders inspire hope

20 mins ago

Tribunal: INEC Told Court That Fine Paid By BAT Isn’t The One Described In The Constitution- Kenneth Okonkwo

29 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button