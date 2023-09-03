Transfer News: Al-Ittihad keen to reunite Former Real Madrid teammates Sergio Ramos with Benzema

Saudi Pro League side Al-Ittihad have reportedly ramped up their interest in former Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

Al-Ittihad are keen to add a defender to the ranks before the transfer window closes on September 7 and are ready to move for Ramos after missing out on Real Betis defender Luiz Felipe, according to Foot Mercato.

Such a move would see Ramos line up alongside former Madrid team-mate Karim Benzema once again following his transfer from Los Blancos earlier this summer. Ramos is a free agent after leaving French Ligue 1 side Paris Saint-Germain but does have other options to consider. Turkish sides Besiktas and Galatasaray also want to land the centre-back.

Ramos may have to move quickly if he does want to head to the Turkish Super Lig as Besiktas’s offer, worth over €8 million ($9m/£7m) a year, is due to expire on Monday.

