Transfer News: Al Hilal Plans To Spend Mbappé Budget On Osimhen, United Plot To Hijack Gvardiol Deal

Here are some of the latest transfer news making the rounds in Europe at the moment…

Al Hilal Plans To Spend Mbappé Budget On Osimhen.

According to Tanziloic, Al-Hilal are set to turn their focus from Kylian Mbappé to Napoli’s star man, Victor Osimhen. They are set to enter negotiations to try and convince Victor Osimhen to come to Saudi Arabia.

After the Mbappé rejection, they have moved quickly on to Osimhen and plans to use the budget on the Nigerian striker. It’s a complex transfer but they are pushing.

(Source: Tanziloic)

United Plot To Hijack Gvardiol Deal.

Manchester United are reportedly willing to hijack Manchester City’s move for Josko Gvardiol according to Manchester United Evening UK. City are thought to be leading the race for the young defender but Man United could get join the chase.

Source: ManchesterUnited Evening .

Atlético Reluctant To Sell Felix For Cheap.

Atlético Madrid are reluctant to sell João Félix for anything less than €127m in order not to lose the investment they made in him.

(Source: eldesmarque)

