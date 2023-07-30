NEWS

Transfer News: Al Hilal Plans To Spend Mbappé Budget On Osimhen, United Plot To Hijack Gvardiol Deal

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 10 hours ago
0 328 1 minute read

Here are some of the latest transfer news making the rounds in Europe at the moment…

Al Hilal Plans To Spend Mbappé Budget On Osimhen.

According to Tanziloic, Al-Hilal are set to turn their focus from Kylian Mbappé to Napoli’s star man, Victor Osimhen. They are set to enter negotiations to try and convince Victor Osimhen to come to Saudi Arabia.

After the Mbappé rejection, they have moved quickly on to Osimhen and plans to use the budget on the Nigerian striker. It’s a complex transfer but they are pushing.

(Source: Tanziloic)

United Plot To Hijack Gvardiol Deal.

Manchester United are reportedly willing to hijack Manchester City’s move for Josko Gvardiol according to Manchester United Evening UK. City are thought to be leading the race for the young defender but Man United could get join the chase.

Source: ManchesterUnited Evening .

Atlético Reluctant To Sell Felix For Cheap.

Atlético Madrid are reluctant to sell João Félix for anything less than €127m in order not to lose the investment they made in him.

(Source: eldesmarque)

Chizzy_Reality (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 10 hours ago
0 328 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Today’s Headlines: President Tinubu, Change Gear On Subsidy Right Away; Democracy only option – CDS Musa

6 mins ago

Nigerian Resident Doctors Reject 25% Salary By FG, Continue Strike

8 mins ago

Today’s Headlines: Africa Has Come Of Age, We Reject Coup – ECOWAS’ Tinubu; Fuel Subsidy: NLC Insists On Strike

18 mins ago

What You Can Do If Your Child Always Urinates On The Bed While Sleeping

20 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button