Transfer News: Ajax holds out for £44m for Kudus; Man Utd explore move for Vlachodimos

Ajax hold out for £44m for Kudus

West Ham United have agreed Personal terms with Mohammed Kudus but Ajax are holding out for £44m for the Ghanaian, who has had interest from Arsenal, Brighton and Chelsea, and the Hammers are reluctant to pay over £41m. Discussions have stalled and the deal is in major doubt.

Man Utd explore move for Vlachodimos

Manchester United are now exploring move for Odisseas Vlachodimos who is expected to leave Benfica. Vlachodimos is top of Manchester United list as new backup Goalkeeper in case Dean Henderson joins Crystal Palace or Nottingham Forest.

Man Utd & Liverpool table offers for Ryan

Manchester United and Liverpool have both tabled contract offers for Ryan Gravenberch. Bayern Munich value him at around £22m but a more likely compromise would be for the midfielder to be sent on loan for the season.

Al Shabab have reached verbal agreement in principle with Everton to sign Demarai Gray. The Saudi Arabian sude will now start talks on personal terms and it is now up to Demarai’s decision.

