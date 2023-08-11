Transfer News: Adams’ move to Chelsea Collapse, Pochettino refuses to be drawn on Caicedo

Adams’ move to Chelsea Collapse

Sky Sports has reported that talks have broken down over Tyler Adams’ proposed move from Leeds to Chelsea after the parties were unable to reach an agreement.

Earlier this week, Chelsea had triggered the £20m release clause in Adams’ contract. Adams is now expected to return to Leeds. He has four years left on his current deal.

Pochettino refuses to be drawn on Caicedo

Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino opted not to speak about a potential move for Brighton’s Moises Caicedo when he was questioned in his press conference at Stamford Bridge, Sky Sports confirmed.

“I think you know me very well – I never talk about players that do not belong to us. I am so respectful. I can tell you that we are working really hard to try to add more players to the squad. Like any club, we are working hard to try to add more quality, to reinforce the squad.

“It’s obvious [that we are looking to sign more players] because when you look at the squad and compare it with last season, too many midfielders left the squad. We are working hard to try to see, but it’s important to be respectful. That is the way I love to work and the way we need to work together at the club.”

Ogbene: I was shocked when Luton called

Chiedozie Ogbene has revealed his surprise when Luton Town expressed their interest in signing him, Sky Sports reported. The Republic of Ireland winger signed for the newly-promoted Premier League side this summer on a free from Rotherham.

“I was quite shocked really because, as a Premier League team, Luton could have gone for anybody in the market,” he told Sky Sports.

“When the gaffer [Rob Edwards] rang me, he said he admired my attributes and skills, my ability to carry the ball, pace and power and that is what Luton is built on – hard work and integrity. It all fits the bill.

“It was a decision I couldn’t reject.”

Caicedo only wants Chelsea move

Sky Sports has confirmed that Moises Caicedo has made it clear to Brighton that he only wants to move to Chelsea. Liverpool have agreed a British-record transfer fee of £111m with Brighton for Caicedo. The player and his representatives remain in London.

