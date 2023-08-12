Transfer News: Adama joins Fulham, Chelsea goalie, Kepa very close on a loan move to Real Madrid.

Adama joins Fulham.

Fabrizio Romano revealed that Adama has joined London Club, Fulham on a free transfer after expiration of his contract with Wolverhampton Wanderers. The 27 year old Spanish forward was not in Fulham squad this evening because the deal was completed earlier today.

Chelsea goalie, Kepa very close on a loan move to Real Madrid.

Fabrizio Romano revealed that Chelsea goalie, Kepa is very close on a loan move to Spanish Club, Real Madrid. Agreement have been reached between both clubs and the player is keen on the move. No permanent move or obligation to buy, it is just a loan move for about 6/7 months to replace Courtois who was injured.

Rennes in talks to sign Matic from Roma.

Fabrizio Romano revealed that Rennes are in talks to sign Matic from Italian Club, Roma. The midfielder wants to try a new experience in the French League. A fee of about €3m will be paid to Roma for the move. The deal is advancing and the player is keen on the move.

