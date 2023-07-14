NEWS

Transfer News: AC Milan completes official deal, Man United midfielder, Fred wanted by Galatasaray.

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 8 mins ago
0 327 1 minute read

AC Milan completes official deal.

AC Milan have completed an official deal with Chelsea for the permanent signing of Christian Pulisic. A fee of €20m was paid to the London Club to finalize the deal.

Man United midfielder, Fred wanted by Galatasaray.

Man United midfielder, Fred is wanted by Turkish club, Galatasaray. They sent an official bid for the Brazilian midfielder but it was rejected by Man Utd. Galatasaray will keep trying to get the deal done as the English Club needs more for Fred. It is certain that the player will leave this summer.

Man Utd are very close to finalize the signing of Onana.

Manchester United are very close to finalize the signing of Onana from Italian Club, Inter Milan. Man Utd made their final bid of €50m plus €5m add-ons and it will be accepted. All parties now expects Andre Onana to become a Manchester United player in the next hours.

Sportsmannie (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 8 mins ago
0 327 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Why Would Miscreants Say Sit-At-Home And People Obeys Them, It Seems We Do Not Have Govt – Prof Charles Nwakeaku

18 mins ago

When An Igbo Man Dies, The Corpse Should Go Home, But That Is No Longer The Situation- Nwakeaku

28 mins ago

I was the first person that opened fire on the convoy of Apostle Johnson Suleman –Suspect Reveals

45 mins ago

Gov. Aliyu to probe sale of Sokoto govt assets under Tambuwal

49 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button