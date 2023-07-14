Transfer News: AC Milan completes official deal, Man United midfielder, Fred wanted by Galatasaray.

AC Milan completes official deal.

AC Milan have completed an official deal with Chelsea for the permanent signing of Christian Pulisic. A fee of €20m was paid to the London Club to finalize the deal.

Man United midfielder, Fred wanted by Galatasaray.

Man United midfielder, Fred is wanted by Turkish club, Galatasaray. They sent an official bid for the Brazilian midfielder but it was rejected by Man Utd. Galatasaray will keep trying to get the deal done as the English Club needs more for Fred. It is certain that the player will leave this summer.

Man Utd are very close to finalize the signing of Onana.

Manchester United are very close to finalize the signing of Onana from Italian Club, Inter Milan. Man Utd made their final bid of €50m plus €5m add-ons and it will be accepted. All parties now expects Andre Onana to become a Manchester United player in the next hours.

