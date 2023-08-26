Transfer news: 8 transfer done deals you might have missed this week

The summer transfer window deadline is fast approaching and several are still trying to get their summer business done before the transfer window closes.

Here are some of the done deals you might have missed this week…

1. Lewis Hall (Chelsea to Newcastle)

Newcastle completed the transfer of Lewis Hall from Chelsea on a season-long loan with an obligation to buy, in a deal worth up to £35m. The Magpies will make the deal permanent for the 18-year-old next summer.

2. Otavio (FC Porto to Al Nassr)

Portugal midfielder Otavio has joined Al Nassr from Portuguese side Porto. The 28-year-old links up with fellow compatriot Cristiano Ronaldo in the Saudi Pro league for a reported fee of £60m on a two-year contract.

3. Jeremy Doku (Rennes to Manchester City)

Manchester City signed winger Jeremy Doku from Rennes in a £55.5m deal. The Belgium international signed a five-year deal with the option of a further year.

4. Aymeric Laporte (Manchester City to Al Nassr)

Spain defender Aymeric Laporte left Manchester City to join Saudi Pro league side Al Nassr in a deal worth €27.5m, ending his five-year stay at the Etihad stadium.

5. Andrey Santos (Chelsea to Nottingham Forest)

Nottingham Forest signed midfielder Andrey Santos on loan from Chelsea until the end of the season. The 19-year-old will wear the No. 12 shirt.

6. Konstantinos Mavropanos (Stuttgart to West Ham)

West Ham completed the signing of former Arsenal defender Konstantinos Mavropanos from Stuttgart for a fee of €20m plus €5m add-ons package. The Greek international signed a five-year contract and will wear the number 15 jersey.

7. Joaquin Correa ( Inter Milan to Marseille)

Olympique de Marseille completed the signing of Uruguay striker Joaquin Correa from Inter Milan on a season-long loan with the option to make the deal permanent

8. Alexis Sanchez ( Marseille to Inter Milan)

Alexis Sanchez returned to Inter Milan on a season-long loan as a Free agent from Marseille.

What do you make of these latest signings?

