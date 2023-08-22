NEWS

Transfer news: 3 done deals you might have missed today

The summer transfer window deadline is fast approaching and clubs are still battling to get their transfer done before it is too late.

Here are some of the done deals that you might have missed today…

1. Lewis Hall (Chelsea to Newcastle)

Newcastle completed the transfer of Lewis Hall from Chelsea on a season-long loan with an obligation to buy, in a deal worth up to £35m. The Magpies will make the deal permanent for the 18-year-old next summer.

2. Otavio (FC Porto to Al Nassr)

Portugal midfielder Otavio has joined Al Nassr from Portuguese side Porto. The 28-year-old links up with fellow compatriot Cristiano Ronaldo in the Saudi Pro league for a reported fee of £60m on a two-year contract.

3. Konstantinos Mavropanos (Stuttgart to West Ham)

West Ham completed the signing of former Arsenal defender Konstantinos Mavropanos from Stuttgart for a fee of €20m plus €5m add-ons package. The Greek international signed a five-year contract and will wear the number 15 jersey.

