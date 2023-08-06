NEWS

Transfer: Michael Olise agrees personal terms with Chelsea

As the new season approaches, Chelsea is making bold moves in the transfer market to bolster their squad. Among the potential signings is Crystal Palace star Michael Olise, and it appears Chelsea has taken the lead in securing the winger.

According to RMC Sport, Chelsea has already reached an agreement on personal terms with Olise, offering around £26 million for the talented player. While this falls short of his reported release clause of £35 million, it seems to have pushed the transfer negotiations forward.

However, Chelsea faces competition from Manchester City, who have also been actively pursuing Olise as a potential replacement for Riyad Mahrez following his move to Al-Ahli.

The race for Olise’s signature is heating up, and it remains to be seen which club will secure the talented player’s services for the upcoming season.

What are your thoughts on this potential deal, and will it improve Chelsea’s squad this season?

