Transfer: Mane set to join Ronaldo at Al-Nassr; Chelsea Vlahovic-Lukaku swap deal set to collapse

Mane set to join Ronaldo at Al-Nassr

The former Liverpool man looks set to be the next big name moving to Saudi Arabia as his representatives met with Al-Nassr’s on Thursday. According to news outlet Ariadhiah, Mane will exit Bayern Munich this summer and join Cristiano Ronaldo at Al-Nassr. This comes after it was revealed that the two parties met up on Thursday in order to discuss a potential deal for the 31-year-old winger who found it tough to adjust to life in Germany after six mightily successful years at Liverpool.

Chelsea Vlahovic-Lukaku swap deal set to collapse

Chelsea have been hoping to send Romelu Lukaku away as part of a swap deal with Juventus. That’s according to Corriere della Sera, who report on Dusan Vlahovic being the Blues’ top target to upgrade their attack. However, Lukaku is intent on returning to Inter and a move to Turin would be seen as a big betrayal by the Nerazzurri fans. And Inter’s sale of Andre Onana to Manchester United should give them the funds to complete that deal.

Dest issues transfer admission

Man United transfer target Sergino Dest has claimed that he is planning on staying at Barcelona for the forthcoming season. Speaking in a press conference ahead of Barcelona’s pre-season tour to the US, he said: “I see myself staying. Obviously, I have to prove myself during the preseason. I’m fully focused on myself at the moment, so it’s up to me and I feel like I can and I will prove it. My mindset is to stay here and to have a really nice season.”

