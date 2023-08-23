Transfer: Man Utd struggling to find new club for Greenwood; Joao Felix pushing to join Barcelona

Man Utd struggling to find new club for Greenwood

Manchester United are struggling to find clubs willing to sign Mason Greenwood. Even clubs in the Saudi Pro League have got major reservations about signing Greenwood because of the public backlash surrounding any potential deal. Saudi Arabia has been under the spotlight over human rights and the treatment of women and clubs are wary about how a move for Greenwood would be perceived as football tries to gain credibility and respect in the country.

SOURCE: Daily Mirror

Felix pushing to join Barcelona

Joao Felix is pushing for a move to Barcelona from Atletico Madrid, according to Catalan-based outlet Diario Sport. Barca’s financial situation may mean that structuring a move for the out-of-favour Portuguese forward may be difficult.

SOURCE: Diario Sport

Sam Bellis: Barrow sign former Southampton striker on one-year deal

Barrow have signed former Southampton striker Sam Bellis on a one-year deal after a successful trial. The 20-year-old left the Saints earlier in the summer, having failed to make an appearance for the first team. Before joining Southampton, he spent time in Manchester City’s academy, where he worked under Barrow assistant Adam Temple.

SOURCE: BBC

RSport (

)