Transfer: Man Utd Ready to Splash £100m in the Transfer Window, Arsenal Joins the Race for Taremi

Man Utd Ready to Splash £100m in the Transfer Window

According to reports from The Guardian, Manchester United is gearing up for a big spending spree in the summer transfer window. The club is reportedly preparing a double swoop for Andre Onana and Rasmus Hojlund, with a combined investment of £100 million.

The first target is Inter goalkeeper Andre Onana, for whom there has been significant progress in a potential £51.5 million deal. The Cameroon international is seen as an upgrade to David De Gea, who is likely to leave the club. This move shows United’s determination to strengthen their defensive line with a reliable and skillful goalkeeper.

Next on the list is Atalanta striker Rasmus Hojlund, for whom United is willing to propose a £50 million bid. However, Italian sources suggest that Atalanta values the Norwegian forward at a higher price of around £85 million. It remains to be seen whether United will meet their demands or negotiate to secure the talented striker for a lower fee.

Arsenal Joins the Race for Taremi

In a bid to strengthen their squad, Arsenal has set their sights on Porto striker Mehdi Taremi, according to reports in Iran. The Gunners might possibly rival Manchester United for the 30-year-old forward, who could be available in a cut-price deal. Taremi had an exceptional season with Porto, scoring 31 goals and providing 14 assists. With only a year left on his contract, Taremi represents a cheaper alternative compared to other expensive targets in the current market.

Porto is believed to be seeking a fee of over £17 million for Taremi. It remains to be seen if Arsenal is willing to meet this valuation or if negotiations will take place to secure the services of the talented striker.

Wilfried Zaha Faces Decision Between Staying at Crystal Palace or Joining Top European Clubs

Crystal Palace star Wilfried Zaha is currently at a crossroads in his career, with potential destinations including Paris Saint-Germain, Napoli, and Galatasaray. The Guardian reports that Zaha is currently enjoying his honeymoon and will make a decision upon his return.

Palace is keen on retaining their prized asset and has offered him a lucrative four-year contract worth £10 million. However, Zaha must weigh up his options and decide if a move to a top European club is the right step for his career. It remains to be seen which path he will choose and where he will continue his footballing journey.

