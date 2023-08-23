NEWS

Transfer: Man Utd reach agreement to sign Bayindir; Arsenal interested in £100m Evan Ferguson move

Man Utd reach agreement to sign Bayindir

Fabrizio Romano revealed that EPL Club, Manchester United have reached an agreement to sign Turkish player, Bayindir from Fenerbahçe for a fee of €7m. The goal keeper will add a lot of quality as the second choice after Andre Onana. Henderson will likely leave Man Utd this summer and this is the ideal goal keeper to replace him. The deal is not yet done but talks are in progress.

SOURCE: Fabrizio Romano

Arsenal interested in £100m Evan Ferguson move

Arsenal have broken the £100m barrier on one player this summer and it seems they are prepared to do so again. This is a new age for the Gunners as they make a mark in the transfer market and, next summer, there is a big target in forward areas. Football Transfers claim Brighton’s Evan Ferguson is a target for next summer, with the Republic of Ireland international already carrying a £100m price tag.

SOURCE: Football Transfers

Man Utd youngster set for loan

Manchester United defender Brandon Williams is on the verge of joining Championship side Ipswich Town on loan. The English full-back, 22, will link up with ex-United coach Keiran McKenna at Portman Road. Williams made one appearance under Erik ten Hag last season.

SOURCE: Daily Mirror

