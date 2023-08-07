Transfer: Man Utd put £40 million price tag on McTominay; United close to sealing move for Amrabat

United put £40 million price tag on McTominay

Man United have slapped a £40 million price tag on midfielder Scott McTominay, according to Football Insider. Aware of the funds the club have from the sale of Declan Rice, United are playing hard ball over their valuation.

SOURCE: Football Insider

Man United close to sealing move for Amrabat

Manchester United are on the brink of sealing a move for Sofyan Amrabat. Reports in Italy state an agreement is already in place with the Red Devils and Fiorentina are just awaiting the official offer. A deal of £21million would see the midfielder trade Serie A for the Premier League. Meanwhile, in order to fund the move, boss Erik ten Hag will look to sell squad players this summer, with West Ham United lining up a double swoop for Harry Maguire and Scott McTominay. A deal of around £60million would see the Hammers land the duo, reports state.

SOURCE: Wales Online

Postecoglou’s Kane update

Ange Postecolgou will prepare for Tottenham’s clash with Brentford with Harry Kane in his side. ‘There’s no doubt that I would use Harry [against Brentford],’ he said after the win over Shakhtar. ‘I didn’t need today to tell me that. He’s world class. The way this team will play will help him as well. We’ll create a lot of chances for him. ‘I’m in open dialogue with Harry and with the club on a regular basis. I’ve said to them that if the status quo changes then inform me. I don’t need to know about the comings and goings in between. ‘I’m working with what’s in front of me. You saw today that Harry certainly is invested in what we’re doing and we’ll keep on doing that unless something changes.’

SOURCE: Daily Mirror

