Transfer: Man Utd eye three replacements for Maguire; Chelsea agree deal to loan Casadei to Leicester

United eye three Maguire replacements.

Fabrizio Romano is reporting that Man Utd have three different centre-back targets to replace Harry Maguire. Maguire is heading for West Ham in a £30m deal but a successor is very much on the agenda for Erik ten Hag. Romano says: “Manchester United have three options in the list for new centre back. “Benjamin Pavard, Jean Clair Todibo and Edmond Tapsoba are being considered as possibile names to replace Maguire. Talks already took place with Todibo as revealed here; Pavard, keen on the move.”

SOURCE: Fabrizio Romano

Chelsea agree deal to loan Casadei to Leicester City

Leicester have agreed a deal with Chelsea to sign 20-year-old Italian midfielder Cesare Casadei on a season-long loan. The Foxes have fought off interest from Genoa to land the highly-rated talent who caught the eye during the pre-season tour of the United States. Enzo Maresca has personally been pressing for his arrival as Casadei is widely regarded as one of Italy’s most-impressing youngsters. Chelsea’s versatile left-back Lewis Hall, who can also play in midfield, is also set to join Crystal Palace on a season-long loan deal.

SOURCE: Daily Express

Alfie Bendle: Forest Green sign midfielder from AFC Wimbledon

Forest Green Rovers have signed Alfie Bendle from fellow League Two club AFC Wimbledon on a free transfer. The 18-year-old midfielder made a total of 17 first-team appearances for the Dons after making his senior debut on the final day of the 2021-22 campaign. “Alfie is a very talented technical player and he also puts himself about,” Rovers boss David Horseman said.

SOURCE: BBC

