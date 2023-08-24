Transfer: Man Utd agree £29million deal to sign Amrabat; Brandon Williams agrees deal to join Ipswich

Man Utd agree £29million deal to sign Amrabat

Liverpool and Manchester United are heavily linked with Sofyan Amrabat, who has until Friday to get himself a move away from Fiorentina. As per a story recently covered by 90min, Man Utd have agreed personal terms of a contract to lure the Moroccan international this summer. Further blow to Liverpool is that the Red Devils have also provisionally agreed a fee worth £29million with Fiorentina to secure the signing.

Brandon Williams agrees deal to join Ipswich

In a report from Football Insider, Manchester United defender Brandon Williams has agreed a move to Sky Bet Championship side Ipswich Town after being left out of the squad for his employers’ 2-0 defeat away to Tottenham Hotspur last weekend. The outlet indicate that the £65k-a-week ace is set to swap Old Trafford for Portman Road on an initial loan agreement, which will likely include an option-to-buy to take him to Suffolk on a permanent basis.

Veiga set for Saudi switch

Gabri Veiga is on the cusp of a sensational switch to Al-Ahli, according to Fabrizio Romano. The sought-after Celta Vigo midfielder has been linked with a host of top clubs in recent weeks. However, the 21-year-old is now set to become the latest player to head to the Saudi Pro League, where he will link up with Al-Ahli.

