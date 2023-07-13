Transfer: Man United verbally agree deal to sign Onana; Chelsea leading race to sign Rayan Cherki

Man United verbally agree deal to sign Onana

According to Sport Italia journalist Rudy Galetti, Manchester United have already reached a ‘verbal agreement’ with Inter Milan to sign goalkeeper Andre Onana. The Cameroon star has been touted to become United’s first-choice goalkeeper, and it appears they are on the verge of finalising terms with Inter. As per Galetti, United have verbally agreed to sign the 27-year-old for £42 million plus £5m in add-ons, and new contacts are expected in the next 24 to 48 hours to seal the move. Onana has already given the green light for a transfer to the Red Devils.

Chelsea lead Rayan Cherki race

Chelsea are leading the race to sign Rayan Cherki. CaughtOffside claim Lyon want above £40m for the young winger, a fee which the Blues are yet to meet. However, they are said to be ahead of AC Milan in negotiations to land Cherki.

Forest working on Willian and Elanga

Nottingham Forest are working on deals to sign Willian and Anthony Elanga this summer. As per The Times, Steve Cooper is keen to bolster his wide options, with Willian and Elanga at the top of their shopping list.

SportClub (

)