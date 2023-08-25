Transfer: Man United sign Watson, Arsenal keeping tabs on Ivan Toney

Man United sign Watson

Manchester United have completed the signing of former Rangers midfielder Emma Watson on a free transfer. Watson joins Manchester United after leaving former club Rangers at the end of last season. The player had long been linked with a move to the Leigh Sports Village therefore this afternoon’s news comes as no surprise.

Arsenal keeping tabs on Ivan Toney

Brentford are braced for Premier League clubs to bid for Ivan Toney in January, with Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur both monitoring his situation, according to the Times. The Bees value the 27-year-old striker at £80 million and he is expected to leave during the winter transfer window when he would have completed his eight-month ban for breaching gambling rules. Toney is already preparing to switch agents as he prepares to change clubs, and both Arsenal and Tottenham are expected to battle for his services. Toney’s suspension ends on January 16 but he will be eligible to join up with manager Thomas Frank’s squad in September for training as he would have served half of his ban by then.

Ryan Woods: Bristol Rovers sign Hull City midfielder on loan

League One club Bristol Rovers have signed Hull City midfielder Ryan Woods on loan until the end of the season. The 29-year-old featured 27 times for the Tigers last season after joining from Birmingham City. He has previously had stints with Shrewsbury Town, Brentford and Stoke and has spent time on loan at Millwall.

