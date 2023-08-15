Transfer: Man United rejected chance to sign Neymar; Chelsea in advanced talks to sign Lavia

Manchester United rejected the chance to sign Neymar this summer

Neymar looks to be the latest big name on the way to Saudi but not before making his attempts to stay in Europe. As reported by the Independent, the outgoing PSG forward was offered to all the leading clubs on the continent but the majority were not interested in entertaining a deal for the superstar. “All of Manchester United, Bayern Munich, Real Madrid, Chelsea and Manchester City turned down a chance to sign to bring the 31-year-old in, primarily due to a huge transfer and similar salary package,” writes Miguel Delaney.

SOURCE: Miguel Delaney

Chelsea in advanced talks to sign La

A deal for Romeo La to sign for Chelsea should be sealed in the next 24 hours. The Belgian midfielder wants to join the Blues despite Southampton receiving a £60million offer from Liverpool. That trumped Chelsea’s £55m approach and Sky Sports report on talks with Chelsea now being at an advanced stage.

SOURCE: Sky Sports

Spurs eye shock move for Arsenal forward

Tottenham are considering a sensational move for Arsenal striker Folarin Balogun, according to Italian outlet La Gazzetta dello Sport. Spurs are on the hunt for a striker after selling England captain Harry Kane to Bayern Munich for an initial €100million (£86.2m). It’s claimed Tottenham are interested in Balogun. The United States international, 22, is currently behind Havertz, Eddie Nketiah, Leandro Trossard and Gabriel Jesus in the pecking order at the Emirates (although the latter is nursing a knee injury).

SOURCE: Daily Mirror

ASport (

)