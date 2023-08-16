Transfer: Man United eye first bid for Sofyan Amrabat; Arsenal considering move for Larpote

Manchester United eye first Sofyan Amrabat bid

Manchester United may be about to finally make their move for Sofyan Amrabat. Fiorentina’s highly-rated Moroccan international, one of the stars of the winter World Cup in Qatar, has been heavily linked with a switch to Old Trafford all summer as Erik ten Hag ponders more midfield upgrades after the £60m arrival of Mason Mount from Chelsea. Progress has been slow so far, but Florence- based publication La Nazione says that an official offer from United for Amrabat may now be forthcoming.

SOURCE: La Nazione

Arsenal consider Laporte move

Arsenal have been linked with a move for Manchester City defender Aymeric Laporte previously, but amid Jurrien Timber’s injury and speculation regarding Gabriel Magalhaes’ future, the rumours have returned. Back in July Mundo Deportivo reported that Laporte was on Arsenal’s radar, while Juventus were also keeping tabs on the former Athletic Bilbao star.

SOURCE: Daily Mirror

City ready fresh Paqueta bid

Manchester City are preparing to come back with a new bid for Lucas Paqueta, according to Fabrizio Romano. West Ham have rebuffed an initial offer for the Brazil midfielder, who has a long-term contract at the London Stadium. City are stepping up their interest after losing Kevin De Bruyne for a number of months, while they also haven’t slowed down on Rennes and Belgium star Jeremy Doku.

SOURCE: Fabrizio Romano

