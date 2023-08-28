NEWS

Transfer: Man United close to signing Cucurella; Maguire expected to stay at Man United

Man United close to signing Cucurella

Manchester United are reportedly ‘very close’ to signing Marc Cucurella. Spanish outlet Marca claims the Chelsea star is set to move to Old Trafford on loan. Cucurella has fallen out of favour under Mauricio Pochettino at Stamford Bridge.The Spaniard is said to welcome the chance of moving to United.

SOURCE: Marca

Maguire expected to stay at Man United

Manchester United expect Harry Maguire to stay beyond Friday’s deadline. West Ham have again been linked with a late move for the England defender. However, Sky Sports says the issue surrounding a possible pay-off still remains. Therefore it is increasingly likely that Maguire won’t be going anywhere.

SOURCE: Sky Sports

Tottenham and Chelsea eye Johnson

Tottenham are now leading the chase for Nottingham Forest forward Brennan Johnson. Johnson, 22, has also attracted interest from Chelsea and Brentford but Spurs want to strengthen their attacking options before the end of the window. But Forest’s £50million price tag is likely to be a major stumbling block as they look to balance the books on their spending since returning to the Premier League.

SOURCE: Daily Mirror

