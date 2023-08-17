Transfer: Man United ahead of PSG in race to sign Thuram; Chelsea agree £28m deal to sell Hall

Man United ahead of PSG in race to sign Thuram

Manchester United are reportedly ahead of Paris Saint-Germain in the race for French midfielder Khepren Thuram from OGC Nice. The French midfielder has been linked with a move to the Premier League this summer with Rudy Galetti claiming that a fee of £34 million would be enough to sign him. A tweet from French outlet Sports Zone has claimed that United, alongside other sides, are ahead in the race to sign the 22-year-old midfielder with PSG lagging behind.

Chelsea agree £28m deal to sell Lewis Hall to Newcastle

Newcastle have agreed a £28m deal with Chelsea for Lewis Hall according to The Telegraph. The 18-year-old is now set to complete a move to the Magpies where he will bolster Eddie Howe’s ranks ahead of the long-awaited return of Champions League football. Chelsea will also see their FFP records bolstered as they will be registering 100 per cent profit as Hall was an academy player. The move is likely to conclude Newcastle’s summer business.

Inter to bid for Pavard

Bayern Munich and France defender Benjamin Pavard is a target for Inter, with L’Equipe ( Get French Football ) reporting that the Italian side are readying a bid. Pavard has been linked heavily with Manchester United, with Arsenal also in the mix after their defender Jurrien Timber suffered an ACL injury. Earlier reports suggested a bid of around €30m would be enough to land the World Cup winner, who can play at right-back or in the centre of defence.

