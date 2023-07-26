Transfer: Man United agree Five-year deal with Amrabat; Chelsea wants to sign Romeo Lavia

Man United agree Five-year deal with Amrabat

Manchester United are reportedly closing on the signing of Sofyan Amrabat after agreeing personal terms for the Morocco midfielder. SportItalia claim the 26-year-old returned to pre-season training with the Serie A side on Monday. However, he is not expected to be there long with talks ongoing over a move to Old Trafford. And the report claims the two clubs are likely to settle on a fee worth an initial €22m to €25m (£18.9m to £21.5m), with bonuses taking the deal up to the €30m (£25.8m) mark. To speed things along, it’s now claimed Amrabat has agreed terms on a four-year deal, with the option of a fifth year, at Old Trafford. He will sign up for €4m a year, which equates to £66,000 a week.

SOURCE: SportItalia

Chelsea DO want Romeo La

As reported by Standard Sport, Sky Sports are saying Chelsea want to sign Romeo La and are m﻿onitoring the situation after a bid from Liverpool was rejected. Their report names the fee Southampton turned down to be a little bit higher, at £40m.

SOURCE: Standard Sport

Klopp’s concern amid failed La bid

Liverpool have seen a £37million bid for midfielder Romeo La knocked back by Southampton as Jurgen Klopp admitted he is short of time in the transfer window to reshape his squad. The Reds are braced for the departures of captain Jordan Henderson and experienced holding midfielder Fabinho in the coming days. They have already seen James Milner, Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Roberto Firmino leave Anfield as free agents this summer.

SOURCE: Daily Mirror

