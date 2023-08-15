Transfer: Maguire’s move to Westham breaks down; Pavard tells Bayern he wants to join Man Utd

Maguire’s move to Westham breaks down

Harry Maguire’s move to West Ham has reportedly fallen through. The Hammers had agreed a fee of £30m to sign the England defender. However, the Guardian claim the east London club have grown tired of waiting for Maguire to finalise his exit from the Red Devils. Personal terms had been agreed but there was a delay over a payout he was set to be given by United.

SOURCE: The Guardian

Benjamin Pavard tells Bayern Munich he wants to join Manchester United

Benjamin Pavard has told Bayern Munich that he wants to join Manchester United this summer, according to reports in Germany. United are in the market for a new central defender with former captain Harry Maguire set to join West Ham in a £30 million deal. United have identified Pavard as Maguire’s replacement but their opening offer to Bayern Munich, believed to be in the region of £25m, has been rejected by the German champions. According to Bild, Bayern had initially demanded a fee between €45m (£38.7m) and €50m (£43m) for Pavard but are now unwilling to sell the France international as Kyle Walker, one of their top targets for the summer, has decided to stay at Manchester City.

SOURCE: Bild

Liverpool eye Caicedo and La alternative

Chelsea have broken the bank to sign Moises Caicedo – and are ready to nick Romeo La from Liverpool’s clutches.‌ Big-spending Blues agreed a £115m British record transfer fee for Brighton midfielder Caicedo who snubbed Liverpool to make a “dream move” to Stamford Bridge. Now Liverpool are bracing themselves for another transfer blow as Chelsea look to wrap up a deal for Southampton midfielder La.‌ Liverpool are ready to pay £60m for La after missing out on Caicedo while Chelsea are yet to agree a fee with Southampton but are confident they can do a deal and are in advanced talks.

SOURCE: Daily Mirror

